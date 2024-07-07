Governor Abbott Announces State Of Texas Taiwan Office In Taipei

TEXAS, July 7 - July 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Signs Economic Development Statement Of Intent With Taiwanese Minister Kuo

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the state’s plan to open a State of Texas Taiwan Office at a press event in Taipei on the first full day of a three-nation economic development mission to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The State of Texas Taiwan Office will bolster the economic and cultural cooperation between Texas and Taiwan, promoting more trade, investment, and collaboration between Texas and Taiwan.

“Texas and Taiwan are critical economic partners that seek to drive the future of innovation,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I am announcing two key initiatives that will help bolster our economic relationship and foster unprecedented prosperity for our two peoples. Both initiatives—an economic agreement and a new State of Texas Taiwan Office—will strengthen the economic and cultural relationship between Texas and Taiwan. By working together, we will ensure our people have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in the growing economies of the 21st century.”

Prior to the historic announcement of the State of Texas Taiwan Office, Governor Abbott signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent (EDSI) with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo to further boost investment, expand trade, spur job creation, and increase innovation in critical industries between Texas and Taiwan. The statement of intent prioritizes collaboration in critical sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy resilience, and more.

The State of Texas Taiwan Office will operate within the Office of the Governor under the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office. Through this office, Texas will be able to facilitate closer cooperation and mutual benefits between Texas and Taiwan, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

The Governor was joined at the signing ceremony and press conference by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, Chairwoman Angie Chen Button, Senator Carol Alvarado, Representatives Gio Capriglione and Jacey Jetton, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Secretary Adrian Cannady, Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson, and the Texas delegation.

The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations are the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build a bigger, better Texas.