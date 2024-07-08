Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market size was valued ~596 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lennox–Gastaut syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market dynamics.



DelveInsight’s “Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report:

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market size was valued ~596 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the total number of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) cases across the 7MM was 114,338, projected to increase steadily with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

According to our epidemiological assessment, the United States had the highest prevalence of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) among the 7MM in 2022, with 19,442 cases in children and 29,381 cases in adults, totaling 48,824 prevalent cases of LGS.

In 2022, diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) among the included European countries totaled 43,238. Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases with 11,419, followed by France and Italy in the same year.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in the 7MM in 2022 was 80,461, with projections indicating an increase by 2034.

The anticipated increase in the population susceptible to LGS risk factors is projected to drive market expansion in the coming years. Potential approvals of medications like Soticlestat, Carisbamate, and other treatments are poised to enhance the treatment landscape, potentially capturing greater market share.

Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Companies: Takeda /Ovid, SK Life Science, Inc., Epygenix, CuroNZ Ltd, Eisai, Takeda, Ovid, and others

Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies: Soticlestat, Carisbamate, EPX-100, NRP2945, Fycompa, TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat), and others

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Lennox–Gastaut syndrome is found to be more prevalent in males than in females, for some undefined reason, with the male to female ratio being 1:6 (relative risk, 5.31).

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Overview

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a severe form of childhood-onset epilepsy that typically manifests between the ages of 1 and 8 years. It is characterized by multiple types of seizures, including tonic seizures (muscle stiffness), atonic seizures (sudden loss of muscle tone), atypical absence seizures (staring spells), and sometimes myoclonic seizures (sudden jerks).

Get a Free sample for the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report -

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lennox-gastaut-syndrome-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

Seizures-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut syndrome in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Lennox–Gastaut syndrome epidemiology trends @ Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

Soticlestat: Takeda /Ovid

Carisbamate: SK Life Science, Inc.

EPX-100: Epygenix

NRP2945: CuroNZ Ltd

Fycompa: Eisai

TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat): Takeda /Ovid

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Strengths

The use of off-label branded and generic prescription medications targeted at individual symptoms of LennoxGastaut syndrome (LGS)

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Opportunities

New therapeutic options are needed to address the unmet need for effective and curative therapies for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Scope of the Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Companies: Takeda /Ovid, SK Life Science, Inc., Epygenix, CuroNZ Ltd, Eisai, Takeda, Ovid, and others

Key Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapies: Soticlestat, Carisbamate, EPX-100, NRP2945, Fycompa, TAK-935/OV935 (Soticlestat), and others

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Lennox–Gastaut syndrome current marketed and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome emerging therapies

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Dynamics: Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market drivers and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Lennox–Gastaut syndrome market share @ Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

4. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lennox–Gastaut syndrome

9. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Drivers

16. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Market Barriers

17. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Appendix

18. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.