Urea Cycle Disorders Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Urea Cycle Disorders Market

DelveInsight’s Urea Cycle Disorders Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Urea Cycle Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Urea Cycle Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Urea Cycle Disorders market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Urea Cycle Disorders market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Urea Cycle Disorders Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report:

The Urea Cycle Disorders market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, iECURE has obtained approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for ECUR-506 in ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

In December 2023, The European Commission approved LOARGYS (pegzilarginase) for treating arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1-D) in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and older. Shortly afterward, the company expressed plans to resubmit the Biologics License Application (BLA) in the US in 2024, seeking approval for LOARGYS in the treatment of ARG1-D.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports from 2022, it is estimated that urea cycle disorders (UCD) occur in approximately 1 in 8,500 births. Research indicates that a significant number of UCD cases remain undiagnosed, and tragically, some affected newborns pass away without receiving a definitive diagnosis.

Stone et al. (2023) reported that approximately 66% of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) are caused by mutations in OTC, around 20% by ASS1 mutations, and approximately 10% by ASL mutations.

Sawada et al. (2022) conducted a study estimating that urea cycle disorders (UCDs) have an incidence ranging from approximately 1 in every 8,000 to 44,000 births. Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD), the most prevalent UCD, is inherited as an X-linked trait.

Key Urea Cycle Disorders Companies: Arcturus Therapeutics, iECURE, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, and others

Key Urea Cycle Disorders Therapies: LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810), ECUR-506, AEB1102 (pegzilarginase), DTX301, ARCT-810, HPN-100, RAVICTI, and others

The Urea Cycle Disorders epidemiology based on gender analyzed that OTC deficiency affects males more often than females and most males are symptomatic in nature. In males, symptoms typically begin during the first few days of life

The Urea Cycle Disorders market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Urea Cycle Disorders pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Urea Cycle Disorders market dynamics.

Urea Cycle Disorders Overview

Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs) are a group of inherited metabolic disorders that affect the body's ability to remove ammonia from the blood. Ammonia is a waste product produced when proteins are broken down in the body. Normally, the liver converts ammonia into urea, which is then eliminated from the body through urine. In individuals with UCDs, this process is impaired due to deficiencies in enzymes that are necessary for the urea cycle.

Get a Free sample for the Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/urea-cycle-disorders-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Urea Cycle Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the 7MM

Onset-specific Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the 7MM

Type-specific Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the 7MM

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Urea Cycle Disorders epidemiology trends @ Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology Forecast

Urea Cycle Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Urea Cycle Disorders market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Urea Cycle Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Urea Cycle Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Urea Cycle Disorders Therapies and Key Companies

LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810): Arcturus Therapeutics

ECUR-506: iECURE

AEB1102 (pegzilarginase): Aeglea BioTherapeutics

DTX301: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

ARCT-810: Arcturus Therapeutics

HPN-100: Horizon Pharma

RAVICTI: Horizon Therapeutics, LLC

Urea Cycle Disorders Market Strengths

Initial signs of translational promise in early phase clinical trials in late-onset OTCdeficient adult patients are paving the way for a wider development of gene therapy for younger patients and for all UCDs.

LOARGYS (pegzilarginase), approved in Europe, is the first and only disease modifying treatment for ARG1-D.

Urea Cycle Disorders Market Opportunities

UCDs emerging landscape consist of various gene therapies and mRNA therapies that have the potential to address the genetic deficiencies responsible for UCDs, potentially minimizing the need for nitro scavengers by intervening earlier in the urea cycle.

A better understanding of UCDs genotypes may allow for more personalized treatment plans based on the specific genetic mutations involved.

Scope of the Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Urea Cycle Disorders Companies: Arcturus Therapeutics, iECURE, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, and others

Key Urea Cycle Disorders Therapies: LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810), ECUR-506, AEB1102 (pegzilarginase), DTX301, ARCT-810, HPN-100, RAVICTI, and others

Urea Cycle Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: Urea Cycle Disorders current marketed and Urea Cycle Disorders emerging therapies

Urea Cycle Disorders Market Dynamics: Urea Cycle Disorders market drivers and Urea Cycle Disorders market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Urea Cycle Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Urea Cycle Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Urea Cycle Disorders companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Urea Cycle Disorders Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Urea Cycle Disorders

3. SWOT analysis of Urea Cycle Disorders

4. Urea Cycle Disorders Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Overview at a Glance

6. Urea Cycle Disorders Disease Background and Overview

7. Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Urea Cycle Disorders

9. Urea Cycle Disorders Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Urea Cycle Disorders Unmet Needs

11. Urea Cycle Disorders Emerging Therapies

12. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Urea Cycle Disorders Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Drivers

16. Urea Cycle Disorders Market Barriers

17. Urea Cycle Disorders Appendix

18. Urea Cycle Disorders Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.