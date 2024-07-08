Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight’s Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report:

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market size was valued ~21 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States had the largest number of new ACC cases among Western nations, making up nearly 27% of the total cases in the 7MM. The combined total for the EU4 and the UK represented about 53% of the cases in the 7MM, while Japan accounted for just 20% of the overall cases.

According to DelveInsight's assessment in 2023, there were 1,245 new cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC) in the 7MM. These cases are expected to see an upward trend with a projected CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, 40% of males and 60% of females in the 7MM had Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC). This indicates a lower incidence of ACC in males compared to females.

In 2023, EU4 and the UK reported 658 incident cases of ACC. These numbers are anticipated to rise in the coming years due to improved diagnostic capabilities and heightened disease awareness.

In 2023, Japan recorded 247 incident cases of ACC. DelveInsight projects that by 2034, the total number of cases in Japan is expected to decline due to the decreasing population and other factors.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, incident cases of ACC were categorized into four age groups: <20 years, 20–40 years, 41–60 years, and >60 years. In the 7MM in 2023, the highest number of cases occurred in the 41–60 years age group, followed by those aged >60 years, 20–40 years, and <20 years.

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies: Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb, UNICANCER, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies: EO2401 + Nivolumab, Dostarlimab, [111In]-FPI-1547 Injection, and others

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market dynamics.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Overview

Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare and aggressive cancer that originates in the cortex (outer layer) of the adrenal glands. These glands, located on top of each kidney, produce hormones such as cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens, which are vital for various bodily functions.

Get a Free sample for the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/adrenocortical-carcinoma-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Adrenocortical Carcinoma epidemiology trends @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Adrenocortical Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

EO2401 + Nivolumab : Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dostarlimab: UNICANCER

[111In]-FPI-1547 Injection: Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Strengths

The availability of surgical interventions like adrenalectomy offers a viable option for removing the affected adrenal gland, enhancing treatment accessibility.

The exclusive approval of Mitotane, listed as an 'Off-Patent, Off-Exclusivity Drug without an Approved Generic' in the Orange Book, consolidates its position as the primary therapeutic option for ACC.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Opportunities

The opportunity lies in the potential of the EO2401 + Nivolumab combination to address immunotherapy resistance, a prevailing challenge in ACC treatment.

The therapeutic market of ACC is very scarce, creating an opportunity for key market players to enter the ACC market.

Scope of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies: Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb, UNICANCER, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies: EO2401 + Nivolumab, Dostarlimab, [111In]-FPI-1547 Injection, and others

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenocortical Carcinoma current marketed and Adrenocortical Carcinoma emerging therapies

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Adrenocortical Carcinoma market drivers and Adrenocortical Carcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Adrenocortical Carcinoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adrenocortical Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

4. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

9. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Appendix

18. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.