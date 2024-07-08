Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Primary Hyperoxaluria Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Hyperoxaluria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Hyperoxaluria market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Report:

The Primary Hyperoxaluria market size was valued approximately USD 21 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The total prevalent population of primary hyperoxaluria in the 7MM was 12,000 in 2023, with an anticipated increase by 2034 at an approximate CAGR of 1% during the study period (2020–2034).

Estimates indicate a higher diagnosed prevalence of primary hyperoxaluria in the United States, with nearly 2,500 diagnosed cases in 2023, projected to increase by 2034.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Primary Hyperoxaluria with nearly 200 cases in 2023, followed by Germany, which had the second-highest diagnosed prevalence. In contrast, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent cases.

The United States had the highest prevalent population of primary hyperoxaluria among the 7MM, with approximately 9,000 cases in 2023, and this number is anticipated to rise by 2034.

Age groups 0–4 years accounted for about 700 of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of primary hyperoxaluria in the United States in 2023, followed by age groups 5–9 years and 40 years and older.

In the United States, Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 alone accounted for nearly 2,000 out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of primary hyperoxaluria in the year 2023.

The Primary Hyperoxaluria epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males contributes to higher diagnosed prevalent cases as compared to females

The Primary Hyperoxaluria market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Primary Hyperoxaluria pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Primary Hyperoxaluria market dynamics.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Overview

Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the overproduction of oxalate, a substance normally found in the body that combines with calcium to form calcium oxalate. In people with PH, this process occurs excessively due to defects in specific enzymes involved in the metabolic pathways that process glyoxylate and glycolate.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Primary Hyperoxaluria market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Primary Hyperoxaluria in the 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Primary Hyperoxaluria in the 7MM

Gender-specific Cases of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Primary Hyperoxaluria in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Primary Hyperoxaluria in the 7MM

Type-specific Cases of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Primary Hyperoxaluria in the 7MM

Primary Hyperoxaluria Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Primary Hyperoxaluria market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Primary Hyperoxaluria market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Primary Hyperoxaluria Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Therapies and Key Companies

Nedosiran (DCR-PHXC): Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ALLN-177: Allena Pharmaceuticals

Stiripentol: Biocodex

Lumasiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

stiripentol (Diacomit): Biocodex

DCR-PHXC: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Strengths

The increasing prevalent population worldwide is likely to cause a surge in treatment options, and consequently, the market will witness a boost in upcoming years.

The shortfall of approved therapies might provide good space for emerging therapies in the market.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Opportunities

Limited approved treatment options offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies

Medications with better safety and effectiveness, which provide an optimum cure, are the current unmet need of the primary hyperoxaluria disease market.

Scope of the Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Primary Hyperoxaluria Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Hyperoxaluria current marketed and Primary Hyperoxaluria emerging therapies

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Dynamics: Primary Hyperoxaluria market drivers and Primary Hyperoxaluria market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Primary Hyperoxaluria Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Access and Reimbursement

