MPD Makes Swift Arrest in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 11:38 p.m., the suspect produced a firearm during a verbal dispute with the victim inside an establishment in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect fired the gun, striking the victim and injuring himself.

Fourth District officers arrived and located both the injured victim and suspect. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was placed under arrest and a handgun was recovered.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, 24-year-old Santos Duarte-Euceda, of Northwest was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License Prior Felon, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24103133

###