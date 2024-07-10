CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Baton Rouge, LA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
While working in general practice, I experienced the impact the loss of a pet has on the well being of owners and families. Seeing the grief families go through has sparked a desire...”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIAINA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Baton Rouge, LA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Tiffany Cosey.
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids process saying goodbye to their first dog” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I hope that every family in the Baton Rouge area becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet.”
“While working in general practice, I experienced the impact the loss of a pet has on the well being of owners and families. Seeing the grief families go through has sparked a desire to help make this moment more bearable for the family and as comfortable as possible for the animal,” says Dr. Tiffany Cosey. “I am honored to be able to provide a much needed service to the area that will allow for families to say goodbye at home and help create a loving last memory with their pet."
Dr Cosey’s mother was a nurse and she grew up in the hospital. Early on, she found that she had a love of medicine and animals. She was introduced to veterinary medicine when she was in Biloxi, MS while her mother was working on the Air Force Base there. She immediately knew this was where she belonged. Being able to educate owners on conditions affecting their pets and helping pets throughout their life.
Dr. Cosey services Baton Rouge and surrounding cities including Denham Springs, Hammond, Zachary, Ethel, Jackson, Wilson, Slaughter, Norwood, Clinton, Zachary, and Saint Francisville
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $250 in Baton Rouge, LA. Aftercare begins at $85 for communal cremation but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 60 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

