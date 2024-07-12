Devix Szell Announces Release of Debut Self-Titled Solo Album
Devix is one of the most creative people I know”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devix Szell, the multifaceted artist known for his contributions to the post-industrial Dream Punk genre, is set to release his debut self-titled solo album on July 12, 2024. This anticipated album showcases Szell's singular musical vision and talent, blending elements of industrial, punk, and psychedelic music into a compelling sonic experience.
— Richard Patrick
The album includes the electrifying track "Lightning Ahead," which will be accompanied by a visually stunning music video, co-directed by Szell and acclaimed director Jamie Deacon. The music video, which premiered on July 9th, 2024, offers fans an exclusive first look at Szell's latest artistic endeavor. In the weeks following the album release, fans can look forward to a series of new music and lyric videos. "Bisolar" directed by Scott Rose, while "Asphyxiate" and "Revelance" will feature lyric videos with montages of archival footage.
About Devix Szell:
Devix Szell is not only a gifted musician but also a versatile artist with a background in various creative fields. He has made significant contributions as a professional graphic designer for Landmark Theatres, a self-taught painter and an independent actor. Szell's artistic journey includes collaborations with notable figures in the creative Industries.
Szell's musical career includes his involvement with the bands Symbolism and The Banishment. In Symbolism, Szell worked alongside Rikk Agnew (Adolescents, Social Distortion), London May (Sam Hain), and James McGearty (Christian Death), contributing to the band's distinctive and modernized post-punk / death rock sound. His work with The Banishment further highlights his collaborative spirit, where he collaborated with musicians such as legendary guitar player George Lynch (Dokken), Richard Patrick (Filter & NIN) and Joe Haze (Lords of Acid).
Adding to this impressive roster of collaborators, guitarist Ryan Crane has been a vital part of Szell’s musical journey. Crane’s masterful guitar work and co-writing talents are showcased on the tracks "Bisolar" and "Acid Wave." Over the years, Crane and Szell have developed a dynamic partnership, with Crane’s contributions adding depth and nuance to Szell’s innovative sound.
Paul Barker, known for his work with Ministry, contributed a synthesizer solo on "Lightning Ahead" and also engineered and mixed Szell's vocals on the track, adding his distinctive touch to the song's powerful sound.
In addition to his musical pursuits, Szell has directed and produced several music videos, including the widely recognized and chart-topping Billy Morrison "Crack Cocaine" music video featuring Ozzy and Paris Jackson, which has garnered over 3 million views. He has also directed music videos for Al Jourgensen and Ministry. His innovative approach to both music and visual arts has cemented his reputation as a creative force in the industry.
Album Tracklist:
Side A:
Lightning Ahead – An electrifying opener that sets the tone for the album.
Bisolar – A dynamic track exploring dualities and contrasts, co-written with guitarist Ryan Crane.
Big Black Highway – A powerful track that takes the listener on a dark journey.
Expert Opinion – A thought-provoking track with deep lyrics.
PSA_Public Suicide Assistance – An intense piece highlighting societal issues.
Acid Wave – A psychedelic journey with a captivating rhythm, co-written with guitarist Ryan Crane.
Side B:
Cartesian Coordinates – A longer, introspective meditation with classic electronic rhythms.
Sleep Walker – A haunting melody that stays with the listener.
Asphyxiate – An emotionally charged song about personal struggle.
Revelance – A powerful closing track with a strong message.
Bonus Tracks (Digital Single):
Ring of Fire (I Feel Love) – An unrecognizable manic horror show cover of Donna Summer’s I feel Love driven by the classic melodies of Johnny Cash.
Smothered Hope – An adolescent carbon copy cover adding Jock-Rock guitars to the Skinny Puppy Industrial Classic (originally recorded in 2005.)
Album Themes and Inspiration:
Existential Dread: Tracks like "PSA_Public Suicide Assistance" and "Asphyxiate" explore themes of
personal struggle and societal critiques.
Psychedelic Elements: Songs such as "Acid Wave" and "Cartesian Coordinates" delve into abstract and introspective themes.
For more information and to buy the album visit www.devixszell.com.
Catch Devix Szell with his live band at Harvard & Stone, presented by Shadow Zone Records. The show starts at 9:30 PM, with Severed supporting The Sweet Kill, and Devix closing the night. The event is free and located at 5221 Hollywood Blvd, LA, CA 90027.
Devix Szell "Lightning Ahead"