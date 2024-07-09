Devix Szell Unveils Eerie Dream Punk Video for "LIGHTNING AHEAD"
It’s rare when things work out this well—and it only took half my life to finally realize it into something physical, the final cut is exactly as intended.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devix Szell is set to release the music video for his debut single "LIGHTNING AHEAD" today, marking a unique sound and distinctive vision.
Co-directed by Jamie Deacon and Devix Szell, the video is a haunting assault on the senses. Shot by William Cook and Robert Brown, the team that recently worked with Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne on the explosive "Crack Cocaine." This follows the success of Szell's direction on Morrison's "Drowning" and Ministry's "New Religion." In 2023 he moved forward with the debut LP of SYMBOLISM and THE BANISHMENT's album 'Machine and Bone. Both projects, initiated in 2019, faced delays due to the setbacks of 2020, yet they highlight Szell's relentless commitment to his craft.
It features Devix in the void with a model’s golden painted arms and black fingernails clawing at him from the shadows. The spotlight tones on Szell's face create a creepy, eerie atmosphere that perfectly complements the song's fast-paced and psychedelic Dream Punk sound—a genre Szell might be pioneering.
As the video progresses, viewers are teased with a massive climax set in the middle of a desert. Szell rides a motorcycle with wind-swept hair, sporting sunglasses and a black leather jacket. His stark, white-powdered face adds to the video's disturbing and aggressive punk aesthetic, reminiscent of the raw power of early punk and metal gods.
Szell’s final mix features a mind splitting synthesizer solo by Paul Barker (Lead Into Gold, ex Ministry), who collaborated in completing the single.
"It’s rare when things work out this well—and it only took half my life to finally realize it into something physical, the final cut is exactly as intended." says Devix Szell.
To support the completion of this project, Szell is now accepting pre-orders for the Vinyl LP. Catch Devix Szell with his live band at Harvard & Stone, presented by Shadow Zone Records. The show starts at 9:30 PM, with Severed supporting The Sweet Kill, and Devix closing the night. The event is free and located at 5221 Hollywood Blvd, LA, CA 90027.
Devix Szell "Lightning Ahead"