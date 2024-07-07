Top Contenders Shortlisted for The 3rd Toronto Hair & Beauty Awards 2024

Love’s In The Hair is one of the finalists in the categories of Toronto’s Top Hair Extension Specialist of the Year and Toronto’s Top Hair Salon of the Year.

We're honoured to be recognized among Toronto’s finest. This nomination reflects our team's dedication and passion. We look forward to celebrating and continuing to innovate in the industry.” — Miranda Furtado

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the 3rd Toronto Hair & Beauty Awards 2024.

These awards seek to acknowledge and honour the tireless individuals, teams, and salons operating within Toronto, whose sole aim is to provide their customers with impeccable services and treatments, following the latest trends.

The glamorous event will see top hairstylists, colour technicians, and beauty specialists among others gather to celebrate their achievements and efforts put in daily to leave their customers with the best impressions.

Love’s In The Hair Extension Studio Inc., founded by Miranda Furtado, is one of the finalists in the categories of Toronto’s Top Hair Extension Specialist of the Year and Toronto’s Top Hair Salon of the Year. Miranda and her team will find out if they will be crowned winners and take the trophies home at an elegant ceremony that will take place later this summer.

“We are truly honoured to be recognized among Toronto’s finest in the hair and beauty industry. This nomination is a testament to our team’s dedication and passion for delivering exceptional hair extension services to our clients. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with our peers and continuing to innovate and set trends in the industry.”

A spokesperson for The 3rd Toronto Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 said, “These Awards aim to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity, and care for the client. The Awards celebrate and highlight the strong presence and profitability of the city’s hair and beauty industry. We aim to provide a platform to thank and appreciate the work of excellent professionals who often don’t get the recognition they deserve. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests and delivering another enjoyable event. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

For further information, please contact:

Love’s In The Hair Extension Studio Inc.

29 Polson St., Unit 301, Toronto, ON, M5A1A4

Phone: 416.788.5744

Email: info@lovesinthehair.com

Website: www.lovesinthehair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @lovesinthehair.to

Creative Oceanic

https://creativeoceanic.com/