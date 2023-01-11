Miranda Furtado, Bellami Pro Celebrity Hair Extension Stylist, Available for Interviews

Submit Release
Miranda Furtado, a leading hair extension stylist is available for interviews to discuss hair extensions and the best options for different clients.

Miranda Furtado, a leading hair extension stylist known for her work with celebrities, is available for interviews to discuss hair extensions and the best options for different clients.

With over 10 years of experience in the hair industry, Miranda has built a reputation for her expertise in hair extensions and her ability to create stunning, natural-looking styles. She is also a renowned Educator for the prestigious Bellami Professional.

“I am passionate about helping clients achieve the look they desire, whether that means adding volume, length, or simply changing up their style,” said Miranda Furtado. “I understand that each client has unique needs and preferences, which is why I offer a wide variety of hair extension options and work closely with my clients to ensure they are happy with the final result.”

As an educator for Bellami Professional, Miranda is also well-versed in the latest hair extension trends and technologies, and she is available to provide insights and advice to media outlets interested in hair extensions.

Media outlets interested in speaking with Miranda Furtado should contact her at miranda@lovesinthehair.com email address or 416.788.5744 phone number to schedule an interview.

