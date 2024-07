STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates St. Johnsbury incident that left one dead, several injured

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Sunday, July 7, 2024) — The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday morning, July 7, 2024, in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation began at about 5:50 a.m. when St. Johnsbury police received a report involving an altercation that had occurred inside a home on Cottage Street. Responding officers located one man deceased and several others with apparent injuries. The injured individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment; their conditions are currently unknown.

St. Johnsbury police requested the Vermont State Police respond to lead the investigation. Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the public. Police believe all the parties to this incident were known to one another and are accounted for.

This case is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is providing assistance.

The body of the deceased individual will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this stage in the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

