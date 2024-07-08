Apos Recognized by NICE & NHS England’s MedTech Funding Mandate Policy as a Cost-Saving Solution in Knee Osteoarthritis

Apos Treatment Program

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AposHealth, a leader in non-invasive knee osteoarthritis treatment with its flagship Apos®, has achieved significant recognition, underscoring its commitment to innovative, clinically effective, and cost-saving solutions.

Key accomplishments include being selected for support under NHS England’s MedTech Funding Mandate policy, receiving a NICE recommendation, and being recognized by the UK Department of Health & Social Care as a disruptive medical technology and incremental in its implementation

NICE Endorses Apos® for Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment:

Following an independent review, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the Apos® foot-worn medical device for treating knee osteoarthritis1.

This endorsement is based on rigorous clinical research demonstrating the device's effectiveness in reducing pain and improving function4,5. The NICE recommendation validates the clinical efficacy of Apos® and positions it as an effective option for patients with knee osteoarthritis that non-surgical care has not worked well enough and who meet the criteria for surgery but do not want it.

Apos® Selected by NHS England’s MedTech Funding Mandate policy for 2024/25:

Apos® has been selected to receive support under the MedTech Funding Mandate (MTFM) policy from 2024/252. This selection by NHS England is a milestone for AposHealth® and highlights its commitment to advancing patient care and innovation. The MTFM policy, a commitment of the NHS Long Term Plan, aims to accelerate the adoption of effective and cost-saving medical technologies faster and more equitably.

As a result, Apos® will become more accessible to NHS patients. Following a positive recommendation from NICE, Apos® was selected for its effectiveness, cost-saving benefits within three years, and affordability to the NHS.

UK Department of Health & Social Care Recognizes Apos® as a Case Study for Disruptive Medical Technologies:



The UK’s Department of Health & Social Care has recognized Apos® as a prime example of a disruptive medical technology that offers substantial cost savings and patient benefits through incremental implementation3. This recognition underscores the device's ability to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and material cost savings without complex integration into existing healthcare systems.

A Transformative Solution for Knee Osteoarthritis:

Apos® is a non-invasive, non-drug, personalized biomechanical footworn medical device designed to shift pressure away from painful areas in the knee and retrain the body's walking patterns. Clinical studies have shown significant pain relief, improvement in function and quality of life4, delay or avoidance of knee surgery5, 6, and reduction of healthcare costs7.

"Adding Apos® to the knee OA care pathway is an important step that will enable many patients to receive a non-surgical intervention to treat their knee pain as an alternative option to surgery. Apos®'s recent achievements highlight the potential to transform patient care and deliver substantial cost savings to patients and healthcare systems”, says Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of AposHealth.

About AposHealth® :

We at AposHealth® are passionate about revolutionizing the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by simply addressing peoples’ gait to help alleviate pain and help them move and live better. Our flagship solution, Apos®, is CE-marked, NICE-recommended, and FDA-cleared; it is designed to effectively relieve knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Additionally, Apos® is FDA-registered and evidence-based for relieving chronic lower back and hip pain.

With over 150,000 patients treated and over 70 peer-reviewed publications supporting the science behind Apos® and its clinical effect, this program—consisting of gait analysis, personalized foot-worn medical device, and customized treatment plan—has helped patients worldwide move, live, and thrive.

Apos® is available in the US and is covered by many insurance plans, as well as across the NHS through the NHS supply chain. For more information, visit aposhealth.com or aposhealth.co.uk.

