Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Visits Tunisia

On July 5, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue visited Tunisia, where he met with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and the development of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), among others.

Zhai Jun said that in May this year, President Kais Saied paid a successful state visit to China and attended the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, during which the two countries announced the establishment of a strategic partnership, marking an important milestone in the history of China-Tunisia relations. The Chinese side appreciates Tunisia's strong support for China on issues concerning China's core interests, and will, as always, support Tunisia in independently advancing the reform process and following a development path suited to its own national conditions. China is willing to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, carry out in-depth exchanges and cooperation in infrastructure construction, tourism, education, health and other fields, and open a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The summit of the FOCAC will be held in Beijing this September. China is ready to work with Tunisia to enhance coordination and jointly make the summit a success, so as to inject new impetus into the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Nabil Ammar said, President Kais Saied's visit to China this year was a complete success, bringing about a qualitative leap in bilateral relations. Tunisia is willing to work with China to implement the outcomes of the visit, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as economy and trade and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and push for the sustained development of bilateral relations. Tunisia is ready to fully participate in the preparatory work of the summit of the FOCAC and make positive contributions to the successful convening of the summit.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Palestinian question.