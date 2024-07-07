MIC to turn off 2G technology by September 16

VIETNAM, July 7 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will turn off 2G technology on land from September 16.

Telecommunication service providers are being urged to take drastic measures to support their subscribers to switch to mobile phones with higher technology to ensure their interests.

The 2G service will continue to be provided in the Trường Sa (Spratly) and Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelagos until September 15, 2026.

According to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the 900/1800MHZ band will no longer be used for the 2G mobile communication systems from that day.

The MIC will not grant the 900MHz/1800MHz bands again once the use expires on September 16 if network operators cannot complete the process of shifting 2G subscribers to 4G and 5G subscribers, it said, citing the ministry’s Circulars 03/2024 and 04/2024.

Nguyễn Trọng Tính, Deputy General Director of Viettel Telecom, said the cessation of 2G mobile technology is the right policy which is consistent with the trend as well as the wishes of network operators and the demand of customers.

Viettel has taken various measures to promote the transition from 2G to 4G for users over the past four years. To date, 2G subscribers accounts for about 16 per cent of the total number of subscribers of Viettel.

It is necessary to reduce the number of 2G subscribers on the network to below 5 per cent before Viettel can turn off 2G, Tính said.

Meanwhile, Vinaphone has about three million G2 subscribers, equivalent to 8 per cent of its total subscribers.

Recently, the MIC has made preparation for turning off 2G technology such as not allowing the import of devices using 2G so that the move will not leave much impact on users. Telecommunications providers have also provided financial support to help subscribers buy smartphones as well offered preferential packages for them. — VNS