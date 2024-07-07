Bong Go extends heartfelt condolences and assistance to victims' families following warehouse explosion in Zamboanga City

In the wake of a devastating explosion in a firecracker warehouse in Zamboanga City on Saturday, June 29, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and injured over 20 others, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his profound sympathy and extended financial assistance to the families affected through his Malasakit Team on July 1 and 2.

Among the deceased are Rolly Limen, Arden Limen, Miriam Gregorio, Erikka Mae Lacastesantos, and Jonalyn Ramos. Local authorities, including the Bureau of Fire Protection and the police, responded promptly to the incident, which took almost three hours to contain.

Go, who recently visited Zamboanga on June 30 to aid displaced workers, met with local officials, including the Barangay Tetuan Captain, committing to assist those impacted by the explosion.

"Nakikiramay ako sa mga naulila ng trahedyang ito. Hindi biro ang mawalan ng mahal sa buhay," Go remarked.

"Handa akong tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, hindi lang bilang inyong senador kundi bilang kapwa Pilipino na nagmamalasakit," he added.

The senator also highlighted the necessity of reassessing safety regulations concerning firecracker storage and usage.

"It is important that we revisit our policies on firecracker storage and usage. We need to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again," Go said. "Magtulungan tayo para sa mas ligtas na komunidad para sa lahat."

Highlighting the response efforts, Go pointed out the significant role of the BFP, which has been undergoing a modernization program. Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements.

"Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at sa oras ng pangangailangan, nandito ako para sa inyo," Go assured. "Gagawin natin ang ating makakaya para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng bawat Zamboangueño."