MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Southwest.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the victim was in the 500 block of C Street Southwest. The suspect approached the victim and used force to take property from the victim. Security on scene of the incident detained the suspect until MPD arrived. The victim was not injured.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Mendoza Quetzy Carllota Nevaeh, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24103275

###