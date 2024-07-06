Traffic Alert - West Rutland
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Main St AKA Business Route 4 in West Rutland, is CLOSED in the area of Pleasant St due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH with WIRES DOWN.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.