Stay in Touch, West Virginia – Update Information with FEMA to Avoid Delays

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – West Virginians affected by the April 2-6 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure their disaster assistance process stays on track.

If you applied for assistance and have yet to hear back from FEMA, you should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to ask about the status of your application. Your application could be missing information, and that may prevent your application from being completed.

You should also update any changed contact information as soon as possible, because FEMA may need to reach you to update your application or to get additional information.

You may update contact information the following ways:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are also available (press 2 for Spanish).

Residents who have not applied for federal assistance can still submit an application. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/. You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to speak with FEMA specialists face to face. To find the nearest DRC to you, visit DRC Locator (egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator)

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3's jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.