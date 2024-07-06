Work starts on Quảng Trị airport project

VIETNAM, July 6 - QUẢNG TRỊ — Construction started on the Quảng Trị airport project, which has an initial outlay of VNĐ5.8 trillion (US$227 million), in Gio Linh district on Saturday by the People’s Committee of the central province of Quảng Trị and a joint venture between T&T Group and CIENCO 4.

Vice President Võ Trị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long and representatives from central and local agencies attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project, approved by the Prime Minister under the public-private partnership model, is located in the communes of Gio Quang, Gio Hải, and Gio Mai in Gio Linh district, covering an area of 265 ha.

The project is expected to be implemented in 50 years including 24 months for preparation and construction and 47 years and 2 months for operation and toll collection to recoup investment.

Upon completion, the airport will meet the standards of a Class 4C airport defined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and a Level II military airport, capable of handling Code E aircraft and serving about five million passengers and 25,500 tonnes of cargo annually.

It will address the ever-growing demand for air travel, foster economic growth, and ensure high mobility for military operations and disaster relief efforts in the Central Region.

The construction of the airport is expected to be completed by July 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy PM Lê Thành Long applauded the provincial People’s Committee, the Transport Ministry and relevant agencies for overcoming difficulties and creating favourable conditions for the airport project to be implemented.

He asked the province to support investors, construction and consultancy units during the project's implementation, especially ensuring the progress of site clearance and resettlement. — VNS