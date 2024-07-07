TM may be solution to wireless data spectrum shortage: Jeff Kagan Interviews
Jeff Kagan Interviews Dan Hodges, founder and CEO of TM Technologies
The solution called Transpositional Modulation manages the wireless spectrum logjam more efficiently, which TM Technologies says can solve this problem.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless industry, even private wireless faces a growing and intensifying problem: limited wireless data spectrum. The problem is we have limited wireless data spectrum to meet the ongoing and growing demand of the marketplace. Demand continues to rapidly increase, yet the spectrum capacity remains limited.
— Jeff KAGAN
Wireless spectrum is the on-ramp and off-ramp for data. How do we increase the capacity of the limited spectrum we have available?
Wireless Analyst Jeff Kagan interviews Dan Hodges, Founder and CEO of TM Technologies about a solution to this growing problem.
TM Technologies is working with the US Military to design and develop this technology. To extend and expand the reach for their needs.
However, this technology is just as valuable for the non-military wireless network marketplace across the United States and in fact, the world.
This solution it called Transpositional Modulation. This technological solution manages the wireless spectrum logjam more efficiently, which TM Technologies says can solve this problem.
Learn more about TM as a solution to the escalating wireless data spectrum shortage on Jeff Kagan Interviews, which is posted on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.
Watch this interview on Jeff Kagan Interviews at the following links.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffkagan/status/1781800021664637060
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7187565808758239232/
Going forward, you can listen to more of these interviews by searching for Jeff Kagan Interviews on X or Twitter, LinkedIn and Google.
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and lecturer or speaker for more than three decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia and advises companies on increasing visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and technology including wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.
Reach Jeff Kagan at:
Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
Web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com
Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer
+1 770-579-5810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn