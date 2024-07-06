Review Blurbs Proclaims Nancy Macri's SCARYTON A Must-Have For Any Young Reader’s Collection
"Scaryton" is sure to bring giggles and grins to children while gently encouraging them to face their own fears with a smile. Macri’s latest work is a must-have for any young reader’s collection.”NY, NY, USA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Scaryton," the fifth book by Nancy Macri, is a delightful addition to any child’s library. Set in the whimsical town of Scaryton, this charming rhyming tale introduces readers to a host of mischievous animals. From cats that leap from the grass to howling dogs and scheming schools of fish, every creature in Scaryton strives to be the scariest in town. However, as each animal attempts to outdo the other, they quickly learn that being scary isn’t as easy as it seems.
— Review Blurbs
Macri’s playful tone and surprise ending offer a lighthearted approach to the theme of fear, showing young readers that what one finds scary, another might find silly. This enchanting story is perfect for bedtime reading or for young readers to explore on their own. The book also includes fun craft activities, making it more than just a story – it’s an experience that children will want to revisit time and again.
Scaryton is available on Amazon and wherever quality children's books are sold.
About Review Blurbs:
Review Blurbs is one of the most widely distributed book review sources in the industry. Their reviews appear in hundreds of publications in the US and are also distributed abroad.
Gina Rathbourne
Review Blurbs
