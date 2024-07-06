Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,055 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran

AZERBAIJAN, July 6 - 06 July 2024, 10:30

Dear Mr. Pezeshkian,

I heartily congratulate you on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We attach great importance to the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran built on solid foundations such as common religious and cultural roots, friendship and brotherhood. It is gratifying that over the past decades, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically and reached its current level, gaining a new content in all domains, especially in the economy, transport, energy and humanitarian spheres.

Today, the agreements reached on the future development areas of Azerbaijan-Iran relations based on mutual respect and good neighbourliness and the implemented joint projects serve the well-being of our countries, the sustainable development and security of the region as a whole.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will ensure further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in line with the interests of our peoples and countries.

I invite you to pay a visit to Azerbaijan to exchange views on the prospects for development of our bilateral cooperation.

I convey my best wishes to you, and wish success in your future responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 July 2024

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more