Williston Barracks / Trespassing

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1004737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote                           

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/4/24 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Trespassing

 

ACCUSED: Uknown                                           

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the male in the attached photographs. The male was seen trespassing on private property at a residence on East Hill Rd in the town of Eden on July 4, 2024, at approximately 4pm. The male was driving a greenish - blue Subaru Forrester with a roof rack and what appeared to be a spare “donut” tire on the rear driver’s side. Anyone with information on the male's identity is asked to contact Trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

