Williston Barracks / Trespassing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1004737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/4/24 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd Eden, VT
VIOLATION: Trespassing
ACCUSED: Uknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the male in the attached photographs. The male was seen trespassing on private property at a residence on East Hill Rd in the town of Eden on July 4, 2024, at approximately 4pm. The male was driving a greenish - blue Subaru Forrester with a roof rack and what appeared to be a spare “donut” tire on the rear driver’s side. Anyone with information on the male's identity is asked to contact Trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111