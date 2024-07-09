CRISPR Therapies Clinical Trials Analysis 2024: FDA Approvals, Pipeline, Therapies, and Companies by DelveInsight

CRISPR therapies Pipeline Analysis

CRISPR Therapy companies are Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “CRISPR therapies Pipeline Insight, 2024” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the CRISPR therapies Market.

The CRISPR therapies Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

To know more about the CRISPR therapies pipeline report, click here: CRISPR therapies Pipeline Analysis

Some facts of the CRISPR therapies pipeline report are:

• CRISPR therapies pipeline constitutes 25+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ CRISPR therapies treatment therapies, analyses DelveInsight

• Leading CRISPR therapies companies working in the market are Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Repare Therapeutics, Beam therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Emendo Biotherapeutics, Defence Therapeutics, Sarepta therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Locus Biosciences, Excision BioTherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, ASC therapeutics, Casebia therapeutics, Spotlight Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, MEDIC Life Sciences, Scribe therapeutics, Arbor Biotechnologies, Sangamo therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuntius Therapeutics and many others.

• Promising CRISPR therapies include CTX001, EDIT-101, CRISPR-based ex vivo cell therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) and others.

• In June 2024, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc announced long-term data from the Phase I portion of the ongoing Phase I/II study of NTLA-2002. The data were shared in an oral presentation at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024.

• In November 2023, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc announced that the European Commission had granted orphan drug designation to NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is an in vivo CRISPR-based investigational therapy designed to prevent potentially lifethreatening swelling attacks in people with HAE.

• In March 2024 AvenCell Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase IA study with its lead product candidate AVC-201. This novel allogeneic switchable CAR-T candidate targets CD123 and is being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia and other CD123- associated blood cancers

• In April 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mammoth Biosciences Inc. announced that both companies have joined forces to research, develop and commercialize in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies for multiple tissues and cell types. Under the terms of the agreement, Mammoth will receive $100 million inclusive of $95 million in equity investment at signing, and an upfront payment, and is eligible to receive up to $370 million per target in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

CRISPR Overview:

CRISPRs, short for "clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats," are specialized segments of DNA distinguished by two primary features: repeated sequences of nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, dispersed throughout the CRISPR region, and interspersed bits of DNA called spacers. These spacers within CRISPRs function in bacterial immunity regulation by retaining memories of previously encountered viruses. When bacteria encounter viruses, they incorporate snippets of viral DNA into their CRISPR arrays, creating a memory bank that aids in identifying and defending against future viral attacks. The revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing tool, stemming from this bacterial defense mechanism, has transformed biomedical research. Its potential in clinical trials signals a new era in CRISPR gene therapy, offering promising avenues for ground breaking medical advancements.

Download Sample PDF Report to know in detail about the CRISPR therapies clinical trials and advancements @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/crispr-therapies-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

DelveInsight’s CRISPR therapies Report covers around 30+ CRISPR products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage CRISPR products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage CRISPR products (Phase II)

• Early-stage CRISPR product (Phase I)

• CRISPR Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• CRISPR Route of Administration

Emerging CRISPR therapies Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

• CTX001: CRISPR Therapeutics

• EDIT-101: Editas Medicine

• And Many Others.

Further CRISPR therapies product details are provided in the report. Download the CRISPR report to learn more about the emerging CRISPR therapies at: CRISPR Drugs in Pipeline

CRISPR therapies Pipeline Analysis

The CRISPR therapies report provides insights into:

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of CRISPR therapies with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the CRISPR therapies Treatment.

• CRISPR therapies key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• CRISPR therapies Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the CRISPR therapies market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Request for Sample PDF Report for CRISPR therapies pipeline assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/crispr-therapies-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Key companies in the CRISPR therapies Therapeutics Market:

Some of the CRISPR companies working in the market are Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, Beam therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Emendo Biotherapeutics, Defence Therapeutics, Sarepta therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Locus Biosciences, Excision BioTherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, ASC therapeutics, Casebia therapeutics, Spotlight Therapeutics,KSQ Therapeutics, MEDIC Life Sciences, Scribe therapeutics, Arbor Biotechnologies, Sangamo therapeutics,Graphite Bio, Nuntius Therapeutics.

Request for Sample PDF Report to know more about the CRISPR therapies and drugs by clicking here @ CRISPR therapies Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. CRISPR therapies Current Treatment Patterns

4. CRISPR therapies – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. CRISPR Therapeutic Assessment

6. CRISPR therapies Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. CRISPR therapies Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. CRISPR therapies Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. CRISPR Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive CRISPR Products

11. Dormant CRISPR Products

12. CRISPR therapies Discontinued Products

13. CRISPR therapies Product Profiles

14. Key Companies in the CRISPR therapies Market

15. Key Products in the CRISPR therapies Therapeutics Segment

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. CRISPR therapies Unmet Needs

18. CRISPR therapies Future Perspectives

19. CRISPR therapies Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.