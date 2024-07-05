UNO Academic Advising Council Names Ja-Waun Moore Advisor of the Month

Ja-Waun Moore, Academic Advisor I, in the College of Arts and Sciences Biology Department, was recently named the “Advisor of the Month” by the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for the month of June.

The award was presented to Moore at the June Academic Advising Council meeting.

Moore's nominators said, “Mr. Moore joined the Biology Department in late 2022, and immediately made it a priority to either become trained, or train himself, in all of the details needed to be the best advisor he could be, with the goal of helping our students become the best they could be. As the Biology Undergraduate Program Chair, I meet with our advisors on a weekly basis. Mr. Moore is consistently enthusiastic about his work, both in the slow times and in the high-demand times throughout the year. He is pro-active with his advisees and tries to alert them to habits and practices that might impact their timely completion, either positively or negatively.”

“J is an excellent advisor! He connects with students in an authentic way, wherever they are in their academic/personal/professional journeys. One of the things I really appreciate about J is how he brings humor into his advising practice. He is easy to work with and has good ideas for how to make things better. He has found his stride in academia, using his talents in coaching and motivational speaking to create a support group for students. Plus, as a biology major himself with experience in healthcare, he is the perfect person to work with our Biology and MBB students. In his own words: “empowering students is what I do for a living.”

For being selected as the AAC Advisor of the Month, Moore received a certificate and gift card.