UNO Students Hit the Ground Running at the 2024 College World Series

This year, students from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) were once again in the middle of the action at the College World Series (CWS).

Through MavRadio, the student-run radio station, they gained practical experience in sports journalism by covering the CWS. From interviews with players to play-by-play announcements, this hands-on opportunity allowed students to apply their classroom knowledge in a dynamic, real-world setting.

Every June, the CWS transforms Omaha into a hub for baseball fans, drawing in crowds from across the country. Thousands of people gather at the Charles Schwab Field and the Omaha Baseball Village to show support for their favorite collegiate teams.

Among these crowds are sports journalists from national news outlets, and working alongside them are Mavericks.

For students like Juliette Eckler, getting to cover the CWS for the first time is a dream come true. The rising sophomore has always had a passion for sports journalism, from the fast-paced nature of game coverage to impromptu interviews on the ground.

"It helps a lot with my career goals because it shows the small steps towards becoming a professional. It takes away some of my nervousness for the future and gives me more confidence in knowing what to do,” said Eckler. “Participating in events like the College World Series prepares me for job opportunities. Being able to say I've covered such a massive event is a big advantage."

Wyatt Lehr, also a rising sophomore majoring in journalism at UNO, loves working on all things behind the scenes.

This year, Lehr was among the MavRadio students who dove headfirst into covering the CWS, but you likely won’t catch him on air. Instead, Lehr focuses on ensuring that all aspects of game coverage are running smoothly, and that his teammates are getting the support they need.

“I mainly work behind the camera, and I try helping out the team out where I can. I've done some photography at events like Fan Fest, capturing what people are doing both inside and outside of Charles Schwab Field. I also help handle social media coverage and assist with recordings for MavRadio,” said Lehr.

Covering a major sporting event like the CWS teaches students how to think on their feet.

Whether it’s handling the unexpected challenges of live broadcasting or quickly adapting to the changes in the game schedules, MavRadio students use what they learned in the classroom to navigate the complexities of sports journalism.

Covering the CWS is no small feat. MavRadio students take on various roles, from writing recap articles on the games to being sideline reporters and producers. They work alongside seasoned professionals, some of which are even Maverick alumni.

As the CWS continues to be a highlight of Omaha’s summer, MavRadio students will undoubtedly be there, microphones in hand, ready to capture every moment.

Through this unique experiential learning opportunity, they are not only telling the story of the games but also crafting their own stories of growth, learning, and professional development.