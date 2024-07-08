Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Companies by DelveInsight

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Size

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria companies are Roche, Novartis, Sanofi, Genentech, AstraZeneca, United BioPharma, GSK, Eli Lilly, Mylan N. V., Bayer, Merck, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market.

Some facts of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size was USD USD 2,084.6 million in 2022.

• Leading Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria companies working in the market are Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly, Mylan N. V., Bayer, Merck, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, PLC, WOCKHARDT, AbbVie, Inc., Cipla Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Allergan, Lupin, LEO Pharma A/S, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

• Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies expected to launch in the market are Rilzabrutinib (Sanofi/Regeneron), Remibrutinib (Novartis), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), Fenebrutinib (Genentech), KPL-716 (Kiniksa Pharma), UB-221 (United BioPharma), Mepolizumab (GlaxoSmithKline), AK002 (Allakos) and others.

• In February 2024, Allakos Inc. announced results of a Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Lirentelimab in Adult Subjects With H-1 Antihistamine Refractory Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

• In May 2024, Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. announced results of a Phase 1B/2A, Dose Escalation Trial of Safety, Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic And Preliminary Clinical Activity of Briquilimab In Adult Patients With Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) Who Remain Symptomatic Despite Treatment With, Or Who Cannot Tolerate Omalizumab.

• In February 2024, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd announced results of a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-blind, Study of TAS5315 in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Patients With an Inadequate Response to H1-antihistamines.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Overview

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, also known as chronic idiopathic urticaria, is a skin condition characterized by the recurrent appearance of itchy, raised, red, or pink bumps on the skin, known as hives. The term "chronic" refers to the fact that the condition lasts for more than six weeks, while "spontaneous" means that the hives appear without any known trigger. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnicity, and its exact cause is often unknown. However, it is thought to be related to an immune system dysfunction in which certain cells in the body release histamine and other chemicals, leading to the formation of hives.

Symptoms of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria may include raised, itchy bumps or welts on the skin, red or pink coloration of the skin around the hives, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat (in severe cases) and anxiety or stress due to the unpredictability of the condition. The diagnosis of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is made based on the presence of recurrent hives for more than six weeks, with no obvious trigger or underlying medical condition.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market trends by analyzing the impact of current Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria drugs recently launched in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Development Activities

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment markets in the upcoming years are Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly, Mylan N. V., Bayer, Merck, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, PLC, WOCKHARDT, AbbVie, Inc., Cipla Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Allergan, Lupin, LEO Pharma A/S, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Report Key Insights

1. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Patient Population

2. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

4. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Analysis

8. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

