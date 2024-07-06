INNOCN 28C1Q Monitor Now $80 Off for Prime Day
Experience Superior Visuals with Exceptional FeaturesSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is thrilled to announce an incredible Prime Day deal on the INNOCN 28C1Q monitor, offering an amazing $80 off! This limited-time offer is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their setup or create a new one with a high-quality monitor.
Why the INNOCN 28C1Q is a Must-Buy:
28-inch 4K UHD Display: Stunning 3840x2160 resolution provides crystal-clear visuals, perfect for work, entertainment, and gaming.
100% sRGB Color Gamut: Delivers vibrant and accurate colors for professional-grade color reproduction.
HDR Support: Enhances color and contrast for more lifelike images and videos.
Multiple Connectivity Options: Includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports, making it versatile for various devices.
Ergonomic Design: Adjustable stand for optimal viewing comfort and convenience.
Slim Bezel Design: Maximizes screen space and provides a sleek, modern look.
Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free Technology: Reduces eye strain during extended use.
Name: INNOCN 28 Inch Vertical Monitor
Regular Price: $399.99
Prime day price: $319.99 ($80 off)
Valid time: Mon, Jul 16- Jul 17
URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BWDMYK83
Don't miss out on this fantastic Prime Day deal! Visit our Amazon store to take advantage of the $80 discount on the INNOCN 28C1Q monitor and explore more incredible sales and discounts on a wide range of INNOCN monitors.
For more information and to make a purchase, visit amazon.com/innocn.
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok