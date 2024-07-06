MPD Searching for Suspects in a Vehicle Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects who stole a vehicle in Northwest.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the victim left his vehicle running and unlocked while he delivered packages in the 1200 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096887

###