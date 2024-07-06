Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Visits Algeria

On July 3, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue visited Algeria, during which he met with Foreign Minister of Algeria Ahmed Attaf and had an exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as the development of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhai Jun warmly congratulated Algeria on the upcoming 62nd anniversary of the victory of the independence revolution, and thanked Algeria for its consistent and firm support for the Chinese side on issues related to China's core interests. He said that China will continue to firmly support Algeria in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and following a development path that suits its national conditions to achieve national development and revitalization. China is ready to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation between the two countries in infrastructure construction, energy and mining, finance, information and communications, digital economy and other fields, so as to continuously enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. China is ready to work with Algeria to make good preparations for the summit of the FOCAC and to promote the sustained and in-depth development of China-Africa relations.

Ahmed Attaf said that the traditional friendship between Algeria and China has deep roots and a time-honored history, and the Chinese side has provided valuable support for Algeria's independence revolution, which has been remembered by the Algerian people for generations. In recent years, Algeria-China relations have maintained high-level development, and the Algerian side is greatly proud of this. Algeria is ready to work with China to further deepen the friendly cooperation in investment, artificial intelligence, mining and other areas to take the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level. Algeria is willing to actively participate in the preparations for the summit of the FOCAC and contribute to the success of the summit.

On the same day, Special Envoy Zhai Jun held talks with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Lounes Magramane, and they had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.