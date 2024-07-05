Hà Nội holds dialogue to remove difficulties for enterprises in craft villages

VIETNAM, July 5 - HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People’s Committee on Friday held a dialogue to remove difficulties and promote production and business for enterprises, cooperatives and business households operating in craft villages in the capital city.

The conference was co-hosted by Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Đại together with the participation of relevant departments and agencies and 136 enterprises from craft villages in Hà Nội.

Opening the conference, Quyền said that the capital city has attached special attention to the preservation and development of craft villages.

To date, there are 1,350 craft villages in the city, including 331 that have been recognised traditional, which altogether have an estimated annual revenue of VNĐ24 trillion (US$944.3 million).

Some villages with significant revenues include Sơn Đồng known for traditional carving and sculpturing, La Phù known for knitting and sweets making, Minh Khai known for food and agricultural product processing and Thiết Ứng traditional fine arts craft villages.

Numerous traditional craft villages in Hà Nội are attractive to both domestic and foreign tourists such as Phú Vinh bamboo and rattan, Chuông hats, Hạ Thái lacquer, Tây Tựu flower, Quất Động embroidery, Vạn Phúc silk, Bát Tràng ceramics, Xuân La tò he (toy figurine), Mễ Trì green rice, Chàng Sơn fans, Đào Thục water puppets, Thạch Xã bamboo dragonflies, Ngũ Xá bronze casting and Định Công silver making.

“The preservation and development of craft villages associated with cultural tourism, agriculture and rural development to bring economic efficiency to local people has been a focus of Hà Nội. Still, enterprises, cooperatives and business households are facing difficulties,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Lương, a representative from Hiền Lương Bamboo and Rattan Export Company Limited in Phú Túc Commune, Phú Xuyên Districtt, expressed wish that the capital city will remove difficulties in terms of production sites and support trade promotion in foreign markets, especially Hong Kong (China), as well as create favourable conditions for enterprises to access preferential loans.

Nguyễn Duy Thành from Thanh Khúc, a craft village producing chưng and giày cake in Duyên Hà Commune, Thanh Trì District, said that he expected the municipal authorities will approve the investment in a showcase area to promote products and welcome visitors.

Lê Văn Nguyên who owns an embroidery facility in Thắng Lợi Commune, Thường Tín District, wanted to be provided with support in applying science and technology in production and training in online marketing and sale.

According to Quyền, opinions of enterprises, cooperatives and business households in craft villages focus on three major issues, including planning, infrastructure, tourism and environment in craft village, support policies and science and technology application, trade promotion and linkage of raw material areas.

Responding to concerns of enterprises, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Kiều Oanh said that every year, the department organises trade promotion activities for craft villages in foreign markets. Participating enterprises will be provided with support for booth at fairs or air tickets. The information about this year’s trade promotion activities will be announced early so that enterprises can register for participation.

Nguyễn Hồng Dân, Deputy Director of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that the city will provide training based on the actual demand in line with job creation goals.

Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Đại told the conference that the city issued the investment, trade and tourism promotion programme which includes a coordination programme with the World Craft Council and participation in Formex Handicraft Fair in Sweden.

These activities will provide opportunities for craft villages to exchange experiences with foreign partners to improve their capacity and product quality. Moreover, there are opportunities for craft villages to get support from international organisations to improve their infrastructure, equipment and human resource training.

Closing the conference, Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn SỹThanh pledged that Hà Nội will raise more favourable policies for producers in craft villages in accessing land, capital, technology and expanding markets.

He stressed that the municipal authorities will always accompany enterprises and drastically implement solutions to remove difficulties for enterprises, including hastening administrative reforms, improving the investment climate and speeding up digital transformation. — VNS