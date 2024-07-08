Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Analysis 2024: FDA Approval, Clinical Trial, Therapies, MOA, ROA, Companies by DelveInsight

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Analysis

Parkinson’s Disease companies are Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck, AstraZeneca, Ipsen, UCB, Biogen, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in Parkinson’s Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including Parkinson’s Disease clinical trial and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

To know more about the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline report offerings, click here @ Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Analysis

Key takeaways from the Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight Report

• DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 140+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies for Parkinson’s Disease treatment.

• The leading Parkinson’s Disease Companies include Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics,Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience,Prilenia Therapeutics,Cortexyme Inc.,Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc, and others.

• Promising Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Pipeline in various stages of development include Rotigotine, extended-release microspheres, LY03003, LY3884961, Methylprednisolone, Sirolimus, VY-AADC02, ERE-120: AAV2-NTN, Liatermin, MEDI1341, and others.

• The Parkinson’s Disease Companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Parkinson’s disease R&D. The Parkinson’s Disease pipeline therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/parkinsons-disease-pipeline-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Parkinson’s Disease Overview

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that is caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement. These nerve cells die or become impaired, losing the ability to produce an important chemical called dopamine. Studies have shown that symptoms of Parkinson's develop in patients with an 80 percent or greater loss of dopamine-producing cells in the substantia nigra. Normally, dopamine operates in a delicate balance with other neurotransmitters to help coordinate the millions of nerve and muscle cells involved in movement.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Landscape

• In December 2021, Pharma Two B Ltd., announced that its Phase III double-blind, active-controlled study of P2B001 in early Parkinson’s disease successfully met its primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase III study, P2B001 was superior to each of its individual components as measured by the change from baseline to week 12 in total Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS Part II and III; primary endpoint). P2B001 was superior to the pramipexole component by 2.66 points (p=0.0018) and superior to the rasagiline component by 3.30 points (p=0.0001).

• In December 2021, UCB announced that it has entered into a global co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Novartis covering UCB0599, a potential first in class, small molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase 2 clinical development, and upon completion of the ongoing Phase 1 program, an opt-in to co-develop UCB7853, an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, both in Parkinson's Disease (PD).

Request for Sample report @ Parkinson’s Disease Therapies and Drugs

Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

Tavapadon was designed to improve motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease by selectively targeting and binding to dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes. Tavapadon differentially activates the direct motor pathway, potentially driving motor benefit while minimizing side effects typical of drugs that non-selectively stimulate dopamine, such as daytime sedation, or somnolence, compromised impulse control and risk of psychotic symptoms including hallucinations. Tavapadon is also designed to activate the D1/D5 receptor subtypes at levels that maximize motor benefit while reducing the prolonged receptor overexcitation and desensitization caused by full agonists, which can lead to dyskinesias and exacerbation of “off” time. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Parkinson disease.

PT320: Peptron

PT320 is a sustained-release Exenatide (GLP1 agonist) for biweekly injection (Q2W). Due to its short half-life of 2.4 hours in the plasma of Exenatide, Peptron has developed a long-acting SR-Exenatide (PT320), resulting in sustained elevations of Exenatide for 20 days. With the result of preclinical and Phase I study of PT320, Peptron is testing the efficacy of PT320 of Parkinson's disease in the on-going Phase II trial.

Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 140+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Parkinson’s disease. The companies which have their Parkinson’s disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Cerevel Therapeutics.

Request for Sample report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/parkinsons-disease-pipeline-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Scope of the Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Parkinson’s Disease Companies- Cerevel Therapeutics, Abbvie, Pharma Two B, Roche, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, Nobilis Therapeutics, Treefrog Therapeutics, Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Ipsen, Prevail Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, Sio Gene Therapies, UCB Pharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Neuraly, Inc., NeuroDerm, BlueRock Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong WD Pharmaceutical, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Cerevance, Aspen Neuroscience, Prilenia Therapeutics, Cortexyme Inc., Gain Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, Orpheris, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., and many others.

• Parkinson’s Disease Drugs- Rotigotine, extended-release microspheres, LY03003, LY3884961, Methylprednisolone, Sirolimus, VY-AADC02, ERE-120: AAV2-NTN, Liatermin, MEDI1341, and others.

Request for Sample Report @ Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Parkinson’s Disease Executive Summary

3. Parkinson’s Disease: Overview

4. Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment

6. Parkinson’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Prasinezumab : Roche

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. MEDI1341: AstraZeneca

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report….

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Neural microtissues: Treefrog Therapeutics

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies

21. Parkinson’s Disease Key Products

22. Parkinson’s Disease- Unmet Needs

23. Parkinson’s Disease- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Parkinson’s Disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Parkinson’s Disease Analyst Views

26. Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies

27. Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.