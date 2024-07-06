Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A2004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024 @1811

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA

 

ACCUSED: Mariah Spaulding                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/204 at approximately 1811 hours there were multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically on VT Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. Mariah Spaulding was stopped and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

 

Further investigation reveled that Spaulding had hit two motorcycles in Fairfax and continued without stopping.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2024 @1300          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

