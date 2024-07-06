St Albans Barracks/ DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A2004546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024 @1811
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA
ACCUSED: Mariah Spaulding
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/204 at approximately 1811 hours there were multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically on VT Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. Mariah Spaulding was stopped and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Further investigation reveled that Spaulding had hit two motorcycles in Fairfax and continued without stopping.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2024 @1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993