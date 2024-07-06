St Albans Barracks/ DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:24A2004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024 @1811

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Neg Opp, LSA

ACCUSED: Mariah Spaulding

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/204 at approximately 1811 hours there were multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically on VT Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. Mariah Spaulding was stopped and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation reveled that Spaulding had hit two motorcycles in Fairfax and continued without stopping.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2024 @1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

