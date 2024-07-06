Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005192

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/5/24 at 2134

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Broad St. Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Linden Ide                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2024 at approximately 2134 Trooper from the Vermont State Police responded to the McDonalds in Lyndon, VT for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival a male, later identified as Linden Ide, was seen running away as soon as he saw Trooper pulling in. Troopers were able to make catch up with Ide. He was found to have an active arrest warrant, while being searched incident to arrest Troopers found suspected drugs in Ide's pocket, and he was found to be violating active Conditions of Release. Ide was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $500 bail. Ide was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/08/2024 for his warrant. Ide was issued a second citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/26/2024 for Violating Conditions of Release and Possession of Cocaine.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/204 & 08/26/2024       

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC  

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

