St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005192

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/5/24 at 2134

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Broad St. Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Linden Ide

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2024 at approximately 2134 Trooper from the Vermont State Police responded to the McDonalds in Lyndon, VT for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival a male, later identified as Linden Ide, was seen running away as soon as he saw Trooper pulling in. Troopers were able to make catch up with Ide. He was found to have an active arrest warrant, while being searched incident to arrest Troopers found suspected drugs in Ide's pocket, and he was found to be violating active Conditions of Release. Ide was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $500 bail. Ide was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/08/2024 for his warrant. Ide was issued a second citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/26/2024 for Violating Conditions of Release and Possession of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/204 & 08/26/2024

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $500

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111