St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine
CASE#: 24A4005192
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/5/24 at 2134
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Broad St. Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Linden Ide
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2024 at approximately 2134 Trooper from the Vermont State Police responded to the McDonalds in Lyndon, VT for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival a male, later identified as Linden Ide, was seen running away as soon as he saw Trooper pulling in. Troopers were able to make catch up with Ide. He was found to have an active arrest warrant, while being searched incident to arrest Troopers found suspected drugs in Ide's pocket, and he was found to be violating active Conditions of Release. Ide was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $500 bail. Ide was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/08/2024 for his warrant. Ide was issued a second citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/26/2024 for Violating Conditions of Release and Possession of Cocaine.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/204 & 08/26/2024
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $500
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111