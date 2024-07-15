Emerging Artist Announces Breakthrough Single "Closure"
Rising talent in the R&B and hip-hop scene, Chaun Bates, is proud to announce the release of their latest single, "Closure."
This record is such a pure feeling. I knew I couldn't hold back”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED , July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising talent in the R&B and hip-hop scene, Chaun Bates, is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "Closure." This record is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful sound, showcasing the depth and emotion that has become Chaun Bates' signature style.
— Chaun Bates
Chaun Bates' journey into music has been deeply influenced by his mother, a musician whose lyricism shaped his storytelling abilities from a young age. Additionally, artists like Tank and Joe instilled a love for R&B and singing, while Andre3000's abstract and message-laden approach has inspired to infuse deeper meaning into his work.
"I've always hummed and sang to myself because of my mom, but music wasn't my focus until recently," Chaun Bates shared. The turning point came while supporting fellow Arizona artist Vino during a recording session. "I started freestyling during his session, and that's where the love for music began. Soon after, I took music seriously and found peace in being an artist and songwriter."
"Closure" is a testament to Chaun Bate's artistic evolution and emotional depth. "This record is such a pure feeling. I knew I couldn't hold back," he explained. "The best part about making this record is it flowed but had depth that truly caught me off guard when I stepped back from the mic to hear what I had just done."
With "Closure," Chaun Bates aims to connect with listeners on a profound level, offering a blend of smooth R&B vibes and introspective lyrics. The single is available on all major streaming platforms.
About Chaun Bates
Chaun Bates is an emerging R&B and hip-hop artist from Phoenix, Arizona. Influenced by a rich musical heritage and renowned artists in the industry, Chaun Bates is dedicated to creating music that resonates with listeners through its authenticity and emotional depth.
Press Release by:
ADAM 4 Artists
Jamel Harvey (Management)
Mood Music Management
+1 267-225-5289
moodmuzikmngmt@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Closure