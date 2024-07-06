NEBRASKA, July 6 - CONTACT:

Lt. Governor Kelly to Lead Trade Mission to Indonesia

LINCOLN, NE – In just over a week, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly will lead a 20-plus member trade delegation to Indonesia. The week and a half long visit will include representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), University of Nebraska, and several representatives of Nebraska’s agricultural producers.

“Indonesia is growing rapidly and is a major market for Nebraska agricultural exports,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly. “We are excited to explore this vibrant market and build new partnerships that will directly benefit Nebraska’s economy.”

The first day of activity on July 15 will include a briefing from the U.S. Embassy. Other notable activities during the trip include participating in the Indo Livestock Expo and Forum, touring the Southeast Asia Food and Agricultural Science and Technology Center, meeting with Indonesia’s beef import associations and visits to dairy, feed mill and fueling operations. Additional stops will provide opportunities to highlight Nebraska’s quality beef, pork, soybeans, and other food products. Last fall, Nebraska beef was featured on the highly popular competitive cooking program “MasterChef-Indonesia”.

Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the world’s fourth-most populous country, and offers substantial economic development opportunities. Indonesia is one of the top 10 export markets for Nebraska at $139 million and has a rapidly expanding GDP and growing population. Lt. Gov. Kelly and the delegation will engage in meetings with government officials, business leaders, and stakeholders to promote Nebraska's value to Indonesia.

“We are uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for ag products and identify other new opportunities to partner with Indonesia going forward, said Director Sherry Vinton, Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). “The best thing about Nebraska is our people and when we meet new trading partners face to face it has provided results in the short and long run. We are laying the groundwork for future generations."

The trade mission will conclude July 24. Governor Jim Pillen was originally slated to lead this trade mission. However, due to the upcoming special session, which will convene immediately after the trade mission -- last week, the Governor asked Lt. Gov. Kelly to lead the delegation on his behalf.