The Cora di Brazzà Foundation organizes 2024 "Memory Parlor" at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple

'Conscience in Action' concentrates on stories and ideas of exemplary individuals, providing a framework for exploring the moral dimension of history.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cora di Brazzà Foundation proudly announces its 2024 interdisciplinary Memory Parlor event, "Conscience in Action," taking place on July 17-18, 2024, at the historic Masonic Temple in Philadelphia, PA. Drawing inspiration from the ancient "Art of Memory," this event will explore the profound theme of “Conscience in Action,” honoring the legacy of South Korean President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kim Dae Jung (1924-2009). This year marks the centennial of Kim Dae Jung's birth, who also received the Philadelphia Liberty Award in 1999.
Event Details:
• Dates: July 17-18, 2024
• Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
• Location: Masonic Temple, 1 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
• Registration: Required. Visit conscienceinaction.com to register.
Memory Parlors create distinctive spaces that interweave fragmented narratives of peace, justice, and individual virtue through history, philosophy, and art. This event will attract historians, philosophers, artists, and anyone deeply interested in the intersections of peace, justice, and memory. According to Randall Olson, a Board Member of the Foundation, "'Conscience in Action' concentrates on stories and ideas of exemplary individuals, providing a framework for exploring the moral dimension of history." In line with this theme, the event will examine influential figures who epitomize "conscience in action," including:
• Dante Alighieri (1265-1321): Celebrated Italian poet.
• John Brown (1800-1859): American abolitionist.
• Constance Lytton (1869-1923): British suffragette and prison reform advocate.
• Violet Oakley (1874-1961): Renowned American artist and peace advocate.
• Ham Sok Hon (1901-1989): Korean Quaker, writer, and peace and democracy activist.
Participants will also explore the role of the "public conscience" in international law, and the diverse "philosophies of conscience" articulated by thinkers such as Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) and Hannah Arendt (1906-1975). A special highlight includes a visit to the Philip Jaisohn Memorial House in Media, PA. Philip Jaisohn (1864-1951) was the first Korean naturalized as a U.S. citizen and a dedicated advocate for Korean independence and international education.
The event is sponsored by the Cora di Brazzà Foundation, a Michigan-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the peace through law movement. Additional support comes from the Castello di Brazzà, The Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, The Peace History Society, and the law offices of Berney and Sang.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit conscienceinaction.com.
