Seneca Falls 175th Anniversary Commemoration
Interdisciplinary Symposium at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple, July 19-20, 2023
The aim is highlight linkages between the Peace through Law movement and the “woman movement.” This is not just about women's history. Peace and justice history is a more fitting description.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 19-20, a commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention will be held at the Philadelphia Masonic Temple. The Seneca Falls Convention, held in Seneca Falls, New York, on July 19-20, 1848, is widely recognized as the first women’s rights convention in the United States. The work of Philadelphian Lucretia Mott (1793-1880), one of the key organizers of the 1848 convention, and committed to the non-violent solutions to social injustices, will be a focal point.
The commemoration includes a memorial “talk concert” for the late Benjamin Ferencz (1920-2023). Ferencz became a Peace through Law activist after his experience liberating concentration camps and prosecuting members of the Nazi death squads known as the “Einsatzgruppen.” His lifelong advocacy helped to establish the International Criminal Court. 2023 marks the 25 year anniversary of the Court, established 25 years ago via a multilateral treaty known as The Rome Statute. Former U.S. Ambassador for War Crimes, Stephen J. Rapp, will provide remarks. South Korean violinst Hyung Joon Won will provide music.
Models of two sculptural pieces connected to the “woman movement,” will be on display. A replica of the “Portrait Monument” originally sculpted by Adelaide Johnson and installed in the U.S. Capitol, has, for the first time, been created with the 239 word inscription that was mysteriously removed from the statue in 1921. The "Portrait Monument" includes sculptures of Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton as a unified and interconnected group. A replica of “The Thinking Woman,” sculpted by Edith Hope Ogden Heidel in 1922, and modeled after Auguste Rodin’s Thinker (Le Penseur), will also be on display.
The aim of this commemoration is to educate others about linkages between the Peace through Law movement and the “woman movement.” This is not just about women's history, said Randall Olson, a board member of The Cora di Brazzà Foundation. "Men were also present at the Seneca Falls Convention, and men and women have worked together for a more just and peaceful world. Peace and justice history is a more fitting description."
