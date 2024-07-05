Submit Release
Updated with Video MPD Searching for a Suspect in an Aggravated Assault

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 3:13 p.m., the suspect discharged a lit firework at the victim in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. As a result, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ralnqdYrhxI

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24100023

