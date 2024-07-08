Lado International Institute Provides Guidance in Undercover Investigation of Non-Compliant F1 Schools
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute is proud to announce that its Principal Designated School Official (PDSO) and Designated School Official (DSO) have been sought after for their expertise by a major newspaper and TV journalist. This inquiry is part of an ongoing undercover investigation into schools that admit F1 international students but fail to adhere to U.S. immigration rules and regulations.
The investigation revealed that some institutions allow F1 students to bypass critical requirements, such as maintaining accurate attendance records, fulfilling the minimum weekly hours, and conducting ESL classes in person. These practices not only jeopardize the students' visa status but also undermine the integrity of educational standards.
Lado International Institute, with its 47 years of experience in the ESL field, remains committed to upholding the highest standards. The institution is recognized for its solid academic programs and holds accreditation approved by the U.S. Department of Education. It strictly complies with SEVIS regulations governing F1 students and SEVP-approved schools.
A Word of Caution for F1 Students:
If students find themselves attending a school involved in such non-compliant activities, they risk the termination of their F1 status. It is important to ensure that the educational institution follows all immigration regulations to protect their student visa and academic journey.
Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute, emphasizes, "Choosing the right ESL school is crucial for F1 students. It is not only about learning English but also about ensuring that your educational institution complies with all immigration regulations. At Lado, we are dedicated to providing a safe, compliant, and high-quality learning environment for all our students."
Alex Roset, CDO and Principal Designated School Official (PDSO) of Lado International Institute, shares, "In my 35 years of experience, I have seen many schools come and go. However, what is really sad is to see F1 students lose their status because they are part of those unlawful activities, believing that immigration authorities will never know. After learning the details of this current investigation, it is absolutely clear to me that it is only a matter of time until those schools and students are exposed. My advice: protect your F1 status and your future, and transfer as soon as possible."
Lado International Institute offers comprehensive ESL programs designed to meet the needs of international students. Its commitment to excellence and adherence to regulatory standards have established it as a reputable institution for English language education.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
The investigation revealed that some institutions allow F1 students to bypass critical requirements, such as maintaining accurate attendance records, fulfilling the minimum weekly hours, and conducting ESL classes in person. These practices not only jeopardize the students' visa status but also undermine the integrity of educational standards.
Lado International Institute, with its 47 years of experience in the ESL field, remains committed to upholding the highest standards. The institution is recognized for its solid academic programs and holds accreditation approved by the U.S. Department of Education. It strictly complies with SEVIS regulations governing F1 students and SEVP-approved schools.
A Word of Caution for F1 Students:
If students find themselves attending a school involved in such non-compliant activities, they risk the termination of their F1 status. It is important to ensure that the educational institution follows all immigration regulations to protect their student visa and academic journey.
Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute, emphasizes, "Choosing the right ESL school is crucial for F1 students. It is not only about learning English but also about ensuring that your educational institution complies with all immigration regulations. At Lado, we are dedicated to providing a safe, compliant, and high-quality learning environment for all our students."
Alex Roset, CDO and Principal Designated School Official (PDSO) of Lado International Institute, shares, "In my 35 years of experience, I have seen many schools come and go. However, what is really sad is to see F1 students lose their status because they are part of those unlawful activities, believing that immigration authorities will never know. After learning the details of this current investigation, it is absolutely clear to me that it is only a matter of time until those schools and students are exposed. My advice: protect your F1 status and your future, and transfer as soon as possible."
Lado International Institute offers comprehensive ESL programs designed to meet the needs of international students. Its commitment to excellence and adherence to regulatory standards have established it as a reputable institution for English language education.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado International Institute
617-599-7036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok