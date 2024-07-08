Advancing Diabetes Care through Strategic Partnerships and Patient Advocacy
Industry Patient Advocacy Teams focused on diabetes continue to address social needs as some companies pivot to cardiometabolic disease (weight loss & GLP-1s).
This invaluable resource provides detailed analysis and strategic recommendations to maximize the impact of their advocacy and patient support initiatives...”MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archo Advocacy, LLC proudly announces the release of the “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Diabetes Report,” a comprehensive analysis detailing the collaborative efforts and significant contributions of leading companies in the diabetes care sector. This report highlights the impactful work of Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Dexcom, Novo Nordisk and others in partnership with patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, and community-based organizations.
— Hunter Fasanaro
REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS IN DIABETES CARE AND ADVOCACY
The “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Diabetes Report” reveals key findings and outstanding achievements from top companies in the industry (on a 7-point Likert scale):
• Sanofi excels in Policy Support, leading with an impressive average rating of 4.85. Their commitment is further demonstrated through high scores in Advisory Initiatives (6.83) and Coalition Support (6.50), showcasing their strategic guidance and robust engagement with patient advocacy groups.
• Eli Lilly leads in Corporate Image & Reputation with the highest average rating of 6.25 and an 80% response rate. Their dedication to advancing healthcare through Conferences, Meetings & Symposia (6.38) and Patient Centric Insights & Collaboration (6.14) reflects a strong patient-focused approach.
• Dexcom is recognized for its innovation and leadership in expanding access and education for diabetes treatments (5.86). They achieve top ratings in Coalition Support (6.43) and Advisory Initiatives (6.50), emphasizing their proactive role in enhancing patient care and disease management. When we remove evaluating the efforts in Social Determinants of Health & Health Equity, Dexcom actually takes the lead from Sanofi & Eli Lilly in diabetes.
• Novo Nordisk, while facing some challenges as its business shifts to cardiometabolic disease, not just diabetes, Novo continues to make significant contributions in Corporate Image & Reputation and Disease Education & Awareness, highlighting their ongoing efforts to support the diabetes community.
GET YOUR COPY TODAY
Executives, Advocacy Leaders, and PR teams from these esteemed organizations are invited to explore the deep insights contained in the “Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare. Diabetes Report.” As quoted by Archo’s Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives, Hunter Fasanaro notes, “this invaluable resource provides detailed analysis and strategic recommendations to maximize the impact of their advocacy and patient support initiatives through the voice of patient advocates & the community. There truly is no better resource to take your team to the next level.”
For more information or to obtain a copy of the report, please contact Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives at Archo Advocacy, LLC.
---
ABOUT ELAVAY:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness. Its complete offering of reports includes:
• ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.”
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• ELAVAY BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK: The State of Patient Advocacy Across the Industry
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
ABOUT ARCHO:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research (Elavay) & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Hunter Fasanaro
Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives
Hunter Fasanaro
Archo Advocacy, LLC
+1 843-256-3902
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube