Public informational meeting: Pu‘unene Avenue improvements

Posted on Jul 5, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will host a public informational meeting to discuss the planned improvements to Pu‘unene Avenue (Route 3500) between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

WHEN:           Thursday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:        Maui Waena Intermediate School, 795 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului.

The project, to widen Pu‘unene Avenue from two to four lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, is expected to begin in January 2025. Multimodal and safety improvements planned as part of this project include: a contiguous paved shoulder, new sidewalks on both sides of Pu‘unene Avenue, a landscaped median between Puʻukani Street and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, two noise walls, enhanced street lighting, new signage, and updated drainage and storm water management. Construction of these improvements is expected to run through Spring 2026.

To see graphics of the planned improvements, here.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services, (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date.

