53 traffic fatalities offer a hard lesson heading into busy graduation season

State Officials Remind Everyone to Prioritize Safety on Our Roadways

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Hawaiʻi Department of Education remind residents to prioritize safety and exercise caution on the roadways as graduation season is underway. Commencements for 46 public high schools are scheduled statewide through the end of May and ceremonies for 10 University of Hawaiʻi campuses will take place this weekend.

As of May 13, 53 traffic fatalities have occurred on Hawai‘i’s roadways this year, a 51% increase from the same period last year when 35 deaths were recorded. The fatalities include 17 pedestrians, 14 motorcyclists or motor scooter drivers/passengers, 14 motor vehicle occupants, five bicyclists (including e-bikes), and three skateboarders.

Preliminary reports indicate that speed was a contributing factor in 13 of the crashes; impairment is suspected in six crashes; failure to yield by a pedestrian or driver or improper lane change was cited in 17 crashes; five crashes involved reckless driving; 13 individuals (pedestrians or skateboarders) were struck and killed while in the road unexpectedly; 10 individuals killed were not wearing a seatbelt, and in 11 crashes no helmet use was found.

“One of the best ways we can honor and celebrate our graduates is to prioritize safety on our roadways to prevent more fatalities,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “This includes following the posted speed limit, obeying all traffic laws, not driving impaired, and avoiding distractions while on the road, whether you’re driving a vehicle, a pedestrian, or riding a bicycle or motorcycle.”

“Graduation is a milestone our students have worked incredibly hard to reach, and we want every celebration to be a joyful one. As families gather and students mark this special time, we urge everyone to make safe choices on the road. Let’s protect these moments by slowing down, staying alert, and looking out for one another,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

State officials also remind residents to anticipate increased traffic near graduation venues and to utilize online tools such as GoAkamai, Google Maps, and Waze to monitor traffic conditions and plan out their routes ahead of time.

HDOT’s weekly roadwork and lane closure lists can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Public school 2025 graduation schedules:

Hawai‘i Department of Education

University of Hawai‘i

