Full closure of the Puʻuloa Road off-ramp from eastbound Moanalua Freeway, Friday, May 16

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming full closure of the Puʻuloa Road off-ramp (Exit 3) from the eastbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201) for striping work along the ramp.

Work takes place on the evening of Friday, May 16, from 9 p.m. through 4 a.m. the following day.

Striping in parts of the work area has become difficult to see, so crews will be working in sections over the course of two weeks to install new striping to enhance safety for motorists.

This week’s work will be on the left half of the Puʻuloa Road off-ramp (Exit 3). Crews will return on the evening of Friday, May 23, to install striping on the right half of the off-ramp.

Please note, this work will also require the intermittent closure of the right lane on the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, for the installation of six pavement arrows prior to the off-ramp.

Motorists will be allowed to exit through the shoulder lane of the off-ramp during work hours. Intermittent full closures of the shoulder may be necessary for portions of this work. During that time, motorists may utilize the Fort Shafter/King Street off-ramp, to Funston Road, to the westbound Kaua Street off-ramp to Kikowaena Street to access the Māpunapuna business district.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

