Dr. Brubaker launches a political hand grenade with his book, Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party
Inside the GOP's downward spiral: Dr. Daniel Brubaker dissects dysfunction, conspiracy, and the urgent need for redemptionRESEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this no-holds-barred critique, Republican Dr. Daniel Brubaker hacks through the underbelly of the Grand Old Party, slicing through the myths tying science, psychology, sociology, and the party's political narrative. The cherished notion of the GOP as the heir of Lincoln crumbles as Brubaker unearths a party careening away from its roots, descending into a murky labyrinth of misinformation, conspiracy, and a hunger for control. From struggles with facts to a brazen assault on democracy, Brubaker crafts a portrait of the GOP, now a dysfunctional behemoth flirting with autocracy and fascism.
Brubaker pulls no punches, suggesting that some GOP leaders might be nursing antisocial personality disorders. Spanning 306 pages, his book digs into the party's fear-inducing tactics, where Democrats are painted as socialists in a cynical play for public sentiment.
The book concludes with a chilling prognosis, suggesting a dystopian future unless the GOP stages a radical return to its classic liberal roots.
"This book is in a league of its own," Brubaker asserts. He hopes to jolt Republicans out of their moral free fall, emphasizing the urgent need for a philosophical reset to reclaim the values that defined the party's origins.
For those bold enough to confront the harsh realities, “Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party” is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Daniel Brubaker, a 20-year veteran in medicine, delivers a punch to his own party, challenging the current direction of the GOP in "Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party." His extensive career includes academic medicine and legal and clinical medicine. As a registered Republican, Brubaker is one of the few genuine progressives within the party. His prior works include "Endless Time: Photographic Documentary With Tibetan and Western Verse."
