Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Operating Without Consent of Owner
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5003458
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024 @ 1205 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: New St, Albany, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Consent of Owner
VICTIM: Wendy Allen
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
OFFENDER: Justin Martin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police of the Derby Barracks are investigating a theft of a vehicle at a residence on New St in the Town of Albany, VT. Wendy Allen reported her vehicle was not returned after giving, Justin Martin, 36 of Hyde Park, VT, consent to operate her vehicle briefly on 07/02/2024 and still has not returned her vehicle. The vehicle is a Maroon in color, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing VT registration HYG720 possibly being operated by Martin. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.