Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Operating Without Consent of Owner

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024 @ 1205 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: New St, Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Consent of Owner

VICTIM: Wendy Allen

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

OFFENDER: Justin Martin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police of the Derby Barracks are investigating a theft of a vehicle at a residence on New St in the Town of Albany, VT. Wendy Allen reported her vehicle was not returned after giving, Justin Martin, 36 of Hyde Park, VT, consent to operate her vehicle briefly on 07/02/2024 and still has not returned her vehicle. The vehicle is a Maroon in color, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing VT registration HYG720 possibly being operated by Martin. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.