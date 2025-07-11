RE: US Route 7, Milton
UPDATE:
One lane is now open
Please no large trucks or Tractor Trailer Units
Officers on scene advised to have passenger cars only
From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Friday, July 11, 2025 1:53 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 7, Milton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Per Milton PD, US Route 7 N at the crossroads of Edgewater Terrace in Milton will be closed due to a motorvehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Tow trucks are already on scene. Further details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.