RE: US Route 7, Milton

UPDATE:

One lane is now open

Please no large trucks or Tractor Trailer Units

Officers on scene advised to have passenger cars only

 

From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Friday, July 11, 2025 1:53 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 7, Milton

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Per Milton PD, US Route 7 N at the crossroads of Edgewater Terrace in Milton will be closed due to a motorvehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Tow trucks are already on scene. Further details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

