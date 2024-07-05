St. Johnsbury Barracks // Disorderly Conduct / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 7/4/24 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Macks Mountain Rd and Church St, Peacham, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment





ACCUSED: Robert Bender

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of children who were victims)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of Macks Mountain Rd and Church St in Peacham after numerous complaints of a vehicle operating in a reckless manner. Multiple witnesses advised Robert Bender drove his vehicle through a crowded street as the town was preparing for a parade. Bender drove around a stopped vehicle, traffic cones and a citizen directing traffic. He then began yelling at people, revving his engine and driving through the road in a reckless manner with multiple people in close proximity.





Bender was issued a citation to answer to the above charges at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 8/4/24 at 0830 hours.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/12/24 0830

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



