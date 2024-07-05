St. Johnsbury Barracks // Disorderly Conduct / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/4/24 0924 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Macks Mountain Rd and Church St, Peacham, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Robert Bender
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of children who were victims)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of Macks Mountain Rd and Church St in Peacham after numerous complaints of a vehicle operating in a reckless manner. Multiple witnesses advised Robert Bender drove his vehicle through a crowded street as the town was preparing for a parade. Bender drove around a stopped vehicle, traffic cones and a citizen directing traffic. He then began yelling at people, revving his engine and driving through the road in a reckless manner with multiple people in close proximity.
Bender was issued a citation to answer to the above charges at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 8/4/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/12/24 0830
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra
St. Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111