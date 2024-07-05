FEMA Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team to Host Multiple Events in July for Impacted Community Members

SANTA FE, N.M. – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate team is hosting multiple events in July to support claimants in their post-fire recovery efforts and provide one-on-one assistance with the claims process. These events are designed to ensure each claimant’s unique needs are met and that impacted community members have an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the claims process.

Throughout the month of July, Advocate Connect sessions will continue to occur on Tuesdays in Cleveland and Thursdays in Las Vegas. At these weekly events claimants may begin the claims process, request status checks on existing claims, upload documents and seek support.

The Advocate team will also hold three full-service resource fairs in July where impacted community members may work one-on-one with Claims Office representatives to process claims. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to receive assistance with filing a Notice of Loss, obtain status updates on their claims, submit paperwork, and learn about the claims process. Community members who have not started the claims process are encouraged to attend a resource fair ahead of the November 14, 2024, deadline to start a claim.

“Through our Claims Office events, we want to simplify the claims process as much as we can for impacted individuals and make sure there are ample opportunities for claimants to work one-on-one with Claims Office representatives to ensure their voices are heard,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “We are here to help and we encourage claimants to attend our advocate events to get their questions answered and claims submitted.”

Additional information about the July Advocate Connects Sessions and Advocate Resource Fairs can be found below:

Advocate Connect Sessions

Tuesday, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT Location: Chet Volunteer Fire Department, Training Area, NM 518 & Rio La Casa Rd, Cleveland, New Mexico 87715

Thursday, July 11, 18, 25

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT Location: New Mexico Highlands University, Sala De Madrid, 801 University Ave., Las Vegas, New Mexico 87701

Advocate Resource Fairs

Saturday, July 13

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MT

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MT Location: American Legion, 6 Camino C.R. Quintana, Pecos, New Mexico

Thursday, July 18

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT Location: Mora VFW, 2825 New Mexico Highway 518, Mora, New Mexico

Saturday, July 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MT

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MT Location: Tecolote Community Center

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim if they haven’t already. Per the Hermit's Peak Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $865.8 million to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.